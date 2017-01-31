January 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jon Lynch will succeed Dan Kozakiewicz as president of Midland, Michigan-based design and construction-services firm Three Rivers Corporation on May 8.

Kozakiewicz will remain as chairman. Lynch was selected after a three-month search process with candidates from across the Midwest and parts of Canada.

Lynch will be responsible for establishing overall corporate objectives, ensuring profitable growth and fulfilling the company’s commitment to its customers and the community.

Lynch will act as a liaison between the board of directors, the management, the employees, clients and the shareholders, lead day-to-day operations and oversee the administrative and financial aspects of Three Rivers. He will also be responsible for protecting and promoting our position of leadership with respect to safety, quality, merit shop philosophy, employee relationships and excellence in delivering construction services.

Tags | company news, Jon Lynch, Michigan, Midland, Three Rivers Corporation

