January 31, 2017

Thanks in part to the help of L. Mason Capitani|CORFAC International, Anji Logistics USA, Inc. has signed a long-term lease for 154,377 square feet of warehouse space at 13301 Stephens in Warren, Michigan.

The former OfficeMax warehouse and distribution center offers 20 truck docks and a convenient location with close proximity to the Interstate-696 Interstate Expressway.

The landmark facility will be Anji Logistics’ first location in the United States. Its sister company, Anji-CEVA Automotive Logistics Company, is the largest third-party logistics provider in China.

Jason Capitani represented Anji Logistics USA in the lease transaction.

