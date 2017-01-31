January 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Alison Hastings has joined Oak Brook, Illinois-based Inland Valuation & Advisory as a vice president.

Hastings’ real estate experience spans the United States, with engagements as far as Hawaii. She joins Inland after an affiliation of more than 11 years with MaRouse & Company.

Hastings graduated from the University of Arizona with majors in finance and real estate. She is serving her third year as an appointee on the DuPage County Expanded Board of Review.

