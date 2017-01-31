January 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Holland Construction Services, Inc. recently began work on Sunnen Station Apartments in Maplewood, Missouri. This new $31.5 million apartment complex, being developed by the Sunnen Family in conjunction with Cozad Commercial Real Estate, will be the first new apartment construction in the city of Maplewood in several years.

The new four-story complex will contain 174 units comprised of studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments, featuring a variety of floor plans. The 186,402 square-foot facility will also feature a swimming pool, sun deck, barbeque patio, a sport court, and a gated parking lot.

Forum Studio out of St. Louis, Missouri, is the architect on the project. Work on the new complex is scheduled to be complete December 2017.

Tags | Apartment, Holland Construction Services, Maplewood, Missouri, Multifamily

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com