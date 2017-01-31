January 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Blackstone and Equity Office will unveil their plans for Willis Tower in Chicago on Feb. 1. During the presentation on the 57th floor of the tower, the company will unveil its not-yet-seen renderings of the changes they plan to bring to this iconic Chicago skyscraper.

Speaking at the event will be Jon Gray, global head of real estate with Blackstone; Eli Khouri, president and chief executive officer of Equity Office; Paul Kurzawa, managing director of development with Equity Office; and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m.

