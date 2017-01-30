January 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Omaha’s Investors Realty has hired Pat Morris as a commercial real estate broker.

Prior to joining Investors Realty, Morris worked for the University of Nebraska – Omaha athletic department as the Associate Athletic Director of Advancement. During a five-year period, Morris participated in fund-raising efforts that raised more than $45 million of philanthropic support toward annual, capital and scholarship campaigns.

Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in philosophy from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska – Omaha.

Tags | company news, Investors Realty, Nebraska, Omaha, Pat Morris

