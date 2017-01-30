January 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Novak Construction recently completed construction of a Whole Foods Market in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton, Illinois.

After spending 20 years in a 40,000-square-foot space in the Rice Lake Square Shopping Center, Whole Foods has moved to a larger location in Wheaton. The new store boasts 55,000 square feet.

The new store includes the Butterfield Tap Room, which offers a selection of local and rare beer on 24 rotating taps.

Tags | grocery, Illinois, Novak, Retail, Wheaton, Whole Foods

