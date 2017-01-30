January 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Christopher Volkert was named a new principal at the Chicago office of Colliers International.

Volkert previously served Colliers as an executive vice president.

The 24-year industry veteran is a member of the firm’s Chicago-based industrial advisory group. He has been involved in more than 40 million square feet of transactions during his career.

In 2016, Volkert completed the sale of the 350,000-square-foot former WMS Games building in Waukegan, Illinois, to Venture One.

Tags | Christopher Volkert, Colliers International, Illinois, industrial, Waukegan

