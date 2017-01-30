January 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE supported Thorntons in the 88,698-square-foot sale/leaseback and build-to-suit of the company’s store-support center and headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky.

In the Chicago office, CBRE’s Andrew Sandquist, Anne Rahm, JC Asensio and Briggs Goldberg of Corporate Capital Markets, David Tropp of Advisory & Transaction Services and David Hardy, managing director in the Louisville CBRE office, represented the client.

Having outgrown its current facility, Thorntons decided to remain in Louisville, building its headquarters in the city’s rapidly growing East End neighborhood. Located off Old Henry Road, Thorntons will occupy the facility under a long-term net-lease structure.

“When a company that has called Kentucky home for more than 40 years decides to remain here for a major expansion, it shows that we have established a successful partnership,” said Steve Beshear, former governor of Kentucky, in a written statement. “We look forward to continued work with this rapidly growing Kentucky company.”

Thorntons is scheduled occupy the new space in April of 2017.

