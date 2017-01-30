January 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

McAlister’s Deli, with the help of Baum Realty Group, is opening four new Chicago-area restaurants in 2017. The new locations are part of the chain’s Midwest expansion push.

Baum’s tenant representation team selected the new locations, which will boost McAlister’s total to seven Chicago-area stores and 17 in Illinois.

Allen Joffe and Nicole Cardot with Baum represented the deli in its four most-recent transactions.

The new stores will be located at 663 lake Cook Road in Deerfield, 1120 S. Randal Road in Elgin, 14301 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park and 234 Randall Road in Algonquin.

Tags | Algonquin, Allen Joffe and Nicole Cardot, Baum Realty Group, Deerfield, Elgin, McAlister's Deli, Orland Park, Retail

