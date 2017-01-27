January 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

After four years working in Signature’s advisory services division, Erica Dunlaop has joined the brokerage division of Signature Associates. As part of the office division, Dunlap will specialize in the Detroit, Birmingham and Bloomfield markets of Michigan.

Dunlap earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in professional studies in real estate development from Georgetown University. She was recently named a director on the Impact100 Oakland County board of directors.

