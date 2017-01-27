January 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The McShane Companies, a Rosemont, Illinois-based developer and construction firm, held an open house Jan. 19 to celebrate the opening its new office location. The company in late 2016 moved into the entire second floor of the O’Hare Gateway office complex at 9500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. in Rosemont.

The celebration included live music, open bars and multiple buffets with different themes. A popular choice? The Wrigley Field buffet, a selection of ballpark food and Chicago’s own Goose Island beer.

Pictured above are Dan McShane, The McShane Companies; Jim McShane, The McShane Companies; and Molly McShane, Conor Commercial Real Estate.

Jim Naylor, Assurance; Stacey Kelly, Builders Association; Dennis Rumshas, McShane Construction Company; and Tanya Sanders, McShane Construction Company.

Harrison Hill, Max Jablow, Alison Gorham and Jack Sweany, all with McShane Construction Company.

Tim Koenig, American Building Services; David Menn, American Building Services; Susan Uhlarik, McShane Construction Company; Stipo Zeba, McShane Construction Company;and Lee Menn, American Building Services.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Jim McShane, McShane Companies, Molly McShane, Rosemont, Tim McShane

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com