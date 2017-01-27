January 27, 2017 | Dan Rafter | Print Article | Email this Article

First Hospitality Group and Hilton are partnering to bring a new triple-brand hotel to the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago.

Construction was scheduled to begin in late January on a Hilton Gardin Inn, Hampton Inn by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton to the convention center.

The project is a big one for the city, expected to bring nearly 350 full-time jobs and more than 600 construction jobs. If all goes according to plan, the hotels should open in late 2018.

Located at 123 E. Cermak Road, the hotel project — with its own skybridge to McCormick Place — will cover about 379,500 square feet and include 23 floors and a collective 466 guest rooms and suites.

First Hospitality Group will own and manage the triple-brand hotel and manage an onsite Starbucks. McHugh/UJAMAA LLC — a partnership between James McHugh Construction Co. and UJAMAA Construction — will serve as the general contractor.

