Becknell Industrial has fully leased its speculative warehouse building in West Chester, Ohio, less than six months after construction began on the facility.

Kosei, a North American distributor of alumnimum wheels to the OEM market and after-market, will occupy the remaining 48,000 square feet in Building E at Port Union at Union Centre.

Tony Sorgi, senior consultant of Plante Moran CRESA, represented Kosei. CBRE’s Jeremy Kraus, a vice president with the brokerage, represented Becknell.

Tags | CBRE, industrial, Jeremy Kraus, Ohio, Plante Moran CRESA, Port Union, Tony Sorgi, West Chester

