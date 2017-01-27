January 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Barr, a 10-year company veteran, recently received a double promotion at the Chicago office of Colliers International, making the move from vice president to principal.

Barr focuses on office, medical and industrial tenant representation in Chicago and across the country.

In 2016, Barr worked on several notable transactions, including representing ULTA Beauty in its Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Chicago satellite office leases. He also represented Nilfisk in the development of a North American headquarters in Minneapolis.

Barr is a board member of industry organization COLBA.

