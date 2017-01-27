January 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago (BOMA/Chicago) recently announced the winners of the Gold Circle and “The Outstanding Building of the Year” (TOBY) Awards at the organization’s recent awards gala held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

Now in its eighth year, BOMA/Chicago’s Gold Circle Awards honor individual excellence within Chicago’s commercial real estate community in five categories: Property Management Professional of the Year, Building Engineer of the Year, Security Professional of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year and Affiliate Member of the Year.

The 2017 Gold Circle Award winners are:

Property Management Professional of the Year:

Krystal Kurinsky, MB Real Estate Services, Inc., 181 West Madison

Engineering Professional of the Year:

Jeff Bryski, Sterling Bay, 111 North Canal

Security Professional of the Year:

Alex Hales, Hines, Citadel Center

Emerging Leader of the Year:

Julia Rabban, Transwestern, 100 N LaSalle and 29 West Wacker

Affiliate Member of the Year:

Freddy Flores, Thyssenkrupp Elevator

BOMA/Chicago also honored local buildings through the TOBY Awards, which recognize excellence in office building management. This year, 12 TOBY Award finalists competed in seven categories based on building size and facility type. They were judged on tenant relations initiatives, commitment to environmental sustainability, emergency preparedness, budgeting, work order systems, security standards, staff experience and continuing education opportunities.

The following seven buildings earned TOBY Awards:

Corporate Facility: 400 South Jefferson: Managed by The RMR Group LLC

400 South Jefferson: Managed by The RMR Group LLC Renovated Building: 111 North Canal – The Gogo Building: Managed by Sterling Bay

111 North Canal – The Gogo Building: Managed by Sterling Bay Historical Building: The Wrigley Building: Managed by Zeller Realty Group and owned by BDT Capital Partners, LLC and Zeller Realty Group

Earth: 71 South Wacker: Managed by JLL and owned by The Irvine Company

71 South Wacker: Managed by JLL and owned by The Irvine Company 250,000 – 499,999 Square Feet: 550 West Washington, managed by JLL

550 West Washington, managed by JLL 500,000 – 1 Million Square Feet: NBC Tower: Managed by JLL and owned by Metropolis Investment Holdings Inc.

Over 1 Million Square Feet: 10 & 120 South Riverside Plaza: Managed by JLL and owned by Ivanhoé Cambridge & Callahan Capital Properties

