January 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Tanya Adams has been promoted to vice president in the Chicago office of WSP|Parsons Brinckerhoff, a global engineering and professional services organization.

Adams is community relations and diversity manager for the Central U.S. region of the organization. She is responsible for a variety of marketing, networking and business development initiatives, including implementation of regional diversity programs, client relations, public relations and community engagement.

Prior to joining the firm in 2006, Adams was with the Illinois Department of Transportation for 18 years as an employment specialist.

Tags | Chicago, company news, Illinois, Tanya Adams, WSP|Parsons Brinckerhoff

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com