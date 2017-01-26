January 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The new TownePlace Suites by Marriott Kansas City opened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 17.

This continues a big expansion for the hotel brand. According to the company, a new TownePlace Suites opens every six days in the United States.

The new Kansas City hotel is located at 11812 NW Plaza Circle. The hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise owned by KCI Suites, LLC, and managed by RHW Management of Overland Park, Kansas.

Tags | hospitality, hotel, Kansas, Kansas City, Marriott, Missouri, Overland Park, TownePlace Suites

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com