Quantum Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a 34,856-square-foot single-tenant net-leased investment property at 1331 Greenleaf Ave. in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

The property sold for $2.25 million at a cap rate of 8.9 percent.

The buyer was a private real estate investor based in Chicago. The seller was an investment group based in the northern suburbs of the city. Jason Caplan, senior vice president of Quantum Real Estate Advisors, represented the buyer in this deal.

