January 26, 2017

Des Plaines, Illinois-based Peak Construction Corporation has hired Jeff Musielewicz as project manager.

Musielewicz is a certified Project Management Professional, having received this certification from the Project Management Institute in Pennsylvania.

Musielewicz brings a background in commercial, wireless communications infrastructure and residential construction to his new position.

Tags | company news, Des Plaines, Illinois, industrial, Jeff Musielewicz, Peak Construction Corporation

