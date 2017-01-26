January 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Isaac Commercial Properties recently brokered the sale of Royal Point Plaza at 12131-12151 Royal Point Drive in Cincinnati.

The 20,000-square-foot shopping center is home to Clothes Mentor, Artee Fabrics & Home, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Batteries Plus.

Al Isaac, president of NAI Isaac, represented the buyer, Famouri’s Associates. Chris Nachtrab and John Thompson, managing directors of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s Cincinnati office, represented the seller.

Tags | Al Isaac, Cincinnati, NAI Isaac, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Ohio, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com