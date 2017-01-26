January 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of US Oncology, Inc., a 10,140-square-foot net-leased medical office in Boardman Township, Ohio.

The medical office building sold for $1.13 million.

Ryan Moore, Paul Kerber and Christopher Mitchel, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a developer.

US Oncology, Inc. is located at 835 Southwestern Run in Boardman Township.

Tags | Christopher Mitchel, Cleveland, healthcare, Marcus & Millichap, Medical Office, Ohio, Paul Kerber, Ryan Moore

