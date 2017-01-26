January 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ryan Bain and Zach Graham have joined the CBRE National Partners industrial investments team in Chicago.

Previously, Bain, senior vice president, and Graham, first vice president, directed industrial and logistics leasing in the Northeast Illinois and Southeast Wisconsin regions for CBRE’s Chicago offices.

Mike Caprile, vice chairman at CBRE, is the head of the North Central division of the market-leading CBRE National Partners, which also consists of team members Stephanie Park, senior vice president. Since 1984, Caprile and his team have been responsible for $12 billion in transactions nationwide.

“The addition of Ryan and Zach to the team will be a major benefit to our clients and greatly enhance our overall services,” said Caprile. “Their expertise in leasing practices, as well as their strong relationships with institutional investors, will bring a diversified element to our practice. I look forward to embarking on this new partnership with them.”

Bain joined CBRE in 2002 and since has been involved in 350 transactions valued at more than $1 billion. He is skilled in property valuation, structuring and negotiating commercial leases, transaction management, site analysis, and strategic real estate planning. Bain holds a BS in Finance from Miami of Ohio University.

Graham joined CBRE in 2005 and has completed 15 million square feet of transactions valued at $850 million. He holds a BS in Management from Indiana University.

