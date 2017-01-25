January 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Reichle Klein Group recently negotiated the lease of a former Sears store in Findlay, Ohio.

Reichle Klein Group’s Duke Wheeler represented the lesee, Big R, of Watseka, Illinois, with its lease of 98,000 square feet in the Findlay Village Mall at 1800 N. Tiffin Ave.

The building, vacant since 2014, is now under construction with a planned opening in the second quarter of 2017. This location will be the second in Ohio for Big R, joining the company’s recently opened location in Lima, Ohio.

Tags | Duke Wheeler, Findlay, Ohio, Reichle Klein Group, Retail, Sears

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com