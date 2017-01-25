January 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Krystal Kurinsky, senior vice president of MB Real Estate, was awarded property manager of the year by the Chicago chapter of BOMA. Kurinsky received her honor Jan. 19 at Chicago’s Hyatt Regency hotel.

Kurinsky has served on BOMA’s labor committee since 2008, negotiating contracts and hearing grievance cases twice a year for the past eight years. She is a member of the Chicago Real Estate Network and has served on its board of directors since 2011. She has also served as chair and co-chair for MBRE’s annual buildOn fund-raiser for more than five years.

Tags | Chicago, company news, Illinois, Krystal Kurinsky, MB Real Estate, Property Management

