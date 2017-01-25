January 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap recently helped negotiate the sale of the Women’s Health Center of West Michigan, a four-story, 106,806-square-foot medical office building in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The class-A asset is 93 percent occupied and anchored by Metro Health OAM Surgery Center and Grand Rapids Women’s Health. The $43.5 million sales price equates to more than $400 a square foot, and represents the largest dollar value sale for a medical office transaction in Michigan since 2014.

“The recent acquisition of Metro Health by the University of Michigan, along with the significant lease term remaining on the anchor tenants, generated a high level of interest in the asset,” said Seth Haron, senior associate in Marcus & Millichap’s Detroit office in a written statement.

Haron and Ashish Vakhariya, vice president of investments, also in Detroit, represented the seller, Pinnacle Construction Group, and procured the buyer, a private real estate investment trust.

Spectrum Butterworth Hospital, the Meijer Heart Center, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion are some of the notable medical facilities within this corridor. There are more than 17.8 million square feet of office space and over 253,000 people within a five-mile radius of the building.

Tags | Ashish Vakhariya, Grand Rapids, healthcare, Marcus & Millichap, medical, Michigan, Office, Seth Haron

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com