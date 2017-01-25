January 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Grandbridge Real Estate Capital recently closed a $10.05 million first mortgage loan secured by a 133-unit apartment community in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Tony Carlson, president, and Jeff Witt, real estate analyst, with Grandbridge originated the loan.

Funding for the refinance loan was provided by a life-insurance correspondent and featured a 15-year term, 30-year amortization and low fixed interest rate.

Tags | finance, Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, jeff witt, Minnesota, moorhead, Multifamily, Tony Carlson

