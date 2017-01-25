January 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Elion Partners and The Davis Group have entered a joint venture to develop a Class-A medical office building at CityPlace in Woodbury, Minnesota. The new medical office building is the second to be developed, and is part of the 100-acre master planned development off Radio Drive and Interstate-94.

The two-story, 50,000-plus-square-foot medical office building will be located between the retail and Residence Inn by Marriott, on about four acres.

The approved development plan for CityPlace identified the goal of 400,000 square feet of Places to Work land uses. Following the construction of the medical office, there will be 290,000 square feet of Places to Work uses.

The Davis Group, in conjunction with Elion Partners, has designed the multi-unit medical office building to meet the demands of today’s medical office user.

“Our focus at CityPlace has always been to bring the highest quality development to the site,” said Juan DeAngulo, managing principal with Elion Partners, in a written statement.

The new medical office building will be joining the 75,000-square-foot Tria Orthopaedic Center on site, which is currently under construction and expected to open this summer.

Tags | Elion Partners, healthcare, Juan DeAngula, medical, Minnesota, Office, The Davis Group, Woodbury

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com