Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based Mid-America Real Estate – Michigan has added Corbin Yaldoo to its brokerage team.

In his new position as senior sales associate, Yaldoo will specialize in landlord representation and placement of retailers in regional and neighborhood shopping centers throughout the state of Michigan. He will be actively working with clients ranging from local private companies to institutional landlords and REITS.

Prior to joining Mid-America, Yaldoo worked at CMP Real Estate Group.

