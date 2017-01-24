January 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Rachel Loughrin has joined CORE Partners in Bingham Farms, Michigan, as an assistant vice president and land-use adviser.

Loughrin brings a background in project entitlement and business development to her new position. Most recently, she held the position of real estate project advisor for Oakland County, Michigan. Previously, she managed the land-acquisition and lease negotiations for a commercial developer based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tags | Bingham Farms, company news, CORE Partners, Michigan, Rachel Loughrin

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com