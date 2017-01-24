January 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE recently assisted Spears Manufacturing in a new 142,000-square-foot lease at the Dayton Distribution Center in Dayton, Minnesota. The manufacturer is planning a new regional distribution center.

John Ryden in CBRE’s Minneapolis office with Jim Bolt, of CBRE’s Denver office, represented the tenant. Matt Oelschlager and Mike Bowen, also in CBRE’s Minneapolis office, represented the landlord, Liberty Property Trust.

The Dayton Distribution Center is a 247,000-square-foot new speculative construction distribution center in the northwest Twin Cities metro area.

Tags | CBRE, Dayton, industrial, Jim Bolt, John Ryden, Matt Oelschlaer, Mike Bowen, Minneapolis, Minnesota

