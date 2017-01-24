January 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Grandbridge Real Estate Capital closed a $10,050,000 first mortgage loan, secured by a 133-unit apartment community in Moorhead, Minnesota, the company said Tuesday.

The financing originated from Minneapolis-based Tony Carlson, vice president, and Jeff Witt, real estate analyst. Funding for the loan was provided by a Grandbridge life insurance company correspondent and features a 15-year term, 30-year amortization and low-fixed interest rate. Grandbridge facilitated a timely closing process in step with the borrower’s year-end closing deadline.

Tags | Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, jeff witt, Minnesota, moorhead, Tony Carlson

