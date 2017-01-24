January 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Cushman & Wakefield said Monday that True Value Company executed a 125,000-square-foot lease renewal at Presidents Plaza office complex in Chicago’s O’Hare submarket.

The lease renewal will keep the hardware company’s headquarters at 8600 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., located in Chicago.

True Value was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Chris Wood and Scott Goldman, both executive managing directors. Glenstar Properties LLC, which owns and manages the Presidents Plaza, was represented by its own David Trumpy, a senior managing director.

“We worked closely with True Value’s executive team to evaluate the suburban Chicago office market and assessed a number of options that could meet the needs of the company,” Wood said. “Ultimately, the decision to remain at Presidents Plaza provided True Value with the most favorable combination of economic benefits and facility enhancement options.”

Presidents Plaza, located in Chicago’s O’Hare submarket, comprises more than 800,000 square feet of class A office space in four interconnected towers. The complex is situated at the four-way interchange of Cumberland Avenue and I-90.

“We are pleased to have represented True Value in its lease renewal at Presidents Plaza, and are thrilled that the company’s presence and operations will remain here for years to come,” Goldman said. “The renewal demonstrates True Value’s ongoing commitment to Chicago.”

Tags | 8600 w bryn mawr avenue, Chicago, chris wood, Cushman & Wakefield, david trumpy, GlenStar Properties, O'Hare, Presidents Plaza, scott goldman, true value company

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com