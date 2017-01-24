January 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Group named John Latessa, Jr., as president of the firm’s U.S. Midwest division, overseeing 11 offices, including the regional flagship office in Chicago.

Latessa has previously managed CBRE’s Michigan operations and oversaw its operations in several other markets, including Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville, St. Louis and Kansas City. Latessa, who will relocate to Chicago, succeeds Chris Connelly, who has taken on management responsibilities for CBRE’s Mountain-Northwest Division. Latessa will work closely with Connelly to facilitate a smooth transition of leadership responsibilities, the company said.

“John is one of the finest executives on the Americas leadership team, and I am excited to have him in this new leadership role,” said Jack Durburg, chief executive officer for the Americas. “John has very effectively led our operations in Detroit since 2008 and has provided strong executive oversight for seven additional markets across the Midwest since 2014. He is well positioned to build on our success in driving growth across the region.”

Prior to joining CBRE, Latessa worked as a principal and managing director of JFK Investment Company, L.L.C. and a project manager/director of marketing with Hines.

Tags | CBRE, Chicago, Chris Connelly, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Hines, Illinois, Indianapolis, Jack Durburg, jfk investment company, John Latessa, Kansas City, Louisville, Michigan, Midwest, St. Louis

