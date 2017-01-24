January 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Block Multifamily Group will now handle the leasing and management duties for 800 Tower City Club Apartments in Louisville, Kentucky.

Since owner Jonathan Holtzman purchased the apartment development in 2015, the high-rise has seen $11 million in renovations. This includes the redesign and renovation of all apartments and penthouses. It also includes a new boutique-style hotel lobby, business center, conference room and a 29th-floor Sky Club.

The building includes 286 studio, convertible and one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses. A new Italian restaurant, Bar Vetti, will be located on the first floor of the apartment building.

The apartment complex is now known as City Club Apartments, but the development will change its name to 800 Tower City Club Apartments in 2017.

Tags | Block Multifamily Group, Kentucky, Louisville, Multifamily

