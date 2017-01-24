January 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Woolpert, a national architecture, engineering and geospatial firm, has opened a new Cincinnati office in Over-the-Rhine.

The office will be home to 20-plus full-time architects, engineers, surveyors and support staff, who will work in concert with the firm’s 700 networked employees in 23 offices across the country.

Woolpert was founded in 1911 in Dayton, where its headquarters remain. The greater Cincinnati area was home to the firm’s first regional office branch, which opened in 1972.

The firm continues to grow in the Cincinnati region and across the country. In the last two years, Woolpert experienced a 47 percent growth in sales and 12 percent rise in its workforce.

Woolpert’s new Cincinnati office, which was funded by the city of Cincinnati through the Job Creation Tax Credit, will extend its commercial renovation and housing development, higher education, energy, government and aviation services.

Tags | architecture, Cincinnati, Office, Ohio, Woolpert

