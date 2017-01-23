January 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Wright Heerema Architects has named Scott Delano as its newest design director.

Delano comes to the firm with 25 years of experience in planning, architecture and interiors. In his new role, he will take over the reigns of the firm’s interiors practice to ensure exceptional client experiences, the firm said.

Previously, Delano worked at IA Interior Architects in the same position. He has worked, throughout his career, on projects ranging from workplaces and municipal buildings to multifamily towers and universities. Notably, Delano led the design for Navigant’s relocation into a new 125,000-square-foot office at 150 N. Riverside, the firm said.

“We’re thrilled to have Scott join us to help grow our expanding interiors practice,” said Roger Heerema, principal with Wright Heerema Architects. “Scott’s passion for creating effective, sustainable and elegant environments that exceed client expectations will be an inspiration to our team of talented design professionals.”

Delano is a registered architect in Massachusetts and Illinois, a member of the International Interior Design Association, LEED AP BD + C certified and licensed with the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

Tags | IA Interior Architects, international interior design association, national council of architectural registration boards, navigant, Roger Heerema, scott delano, Wright Heerema Architects

