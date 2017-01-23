January 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article



Mid-America Real Estate Corporation said its Investment Sales team brokered the sale of 3030 N. Broadway in Chicago, a 137,618-square-foot grocery anchored shopping center.

The sale, which was purchased by Beachwood, Ohio-based DDR Corporation for $81 million, is located between Barry Avenue and Wellington Avenue in Chicago’s Lakeview/Lincoln Park neighborhood. The property is anchored by a Mariano’s and includes other tenants like XSport Fitness, Starbucks and PNC Bank.

Mid-America’s Ben Wineman, a princpal, and Joe Girardi, a principal, brokered the deal exclusively on behalf of the sellers, a joint venture between Barrett & Porto Real Estate, the Taxman Corporation and Newport Capital Partners.

Tags | 3030 n. broadway, barrett & porto real estate, Beachwood, Ben Wineman, Chicago, DDR Corporation, Illinois, investment sales, Joe Girardi, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Mariano’s, Mid-America Real Estate Corp., Newport Capital Partners, Ohio, the taxman corporation

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com