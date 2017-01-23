Michigan’s L. Mason Capitani hires new broker

January 23, 2017  |  Staff Writer  |  Print Article  |  Email this Article

Brandon Abdelnour

Brandon Abdelnour has joined L. Mason Capitani|CORFAC International in Troy, Michigan.

Abdelnour will specialize in the leasing and sales of industrial properties throughout the metropolitan area.

