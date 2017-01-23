January 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Brandon Abdelnour has joined L. Mason Capitani|CORFAC International in Troy, Michigan.

Abdelnour will specialize in the leasing and sales of industrial properties throughout the metropolitan area.

Tags | Brandon Abdelnour, company news, L. Mason Capitani, Michigan, Troy

