January 23, 2017

Lansing, Michigan’s Clark Construction Company has achieved a major milestone, having completed 4 million hours on the job without lost time due to injury.

Since January of 2001, Clark Construction has averaged about 250,000 work hours per year and completed more than $3.2 billion in construction projects.

“You cannot achieve such an incredible accomplishment without a total team effort from the home office to every job site we’ve been on across the nation the past 16 years,” said Charles Clark, Clark Construction chief executive officer, in a written statement. “My heartfelt thanks and congratulations to all of our dedicated team members, subcontractors, and especially our customers who share our commitment to safety.”

Clark management and staff have set a safety goal for the company of zero hours of lost time due to injuries. The resulting program has earned Clark Construction widespread government and industry recognition for its safety accomplishments.

Tags | Charles Clark, Clark Construction Company, company news, construction, Lansing, Michigan

