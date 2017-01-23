January 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

McShane Construction Company completed completed its seventh assignment from Fitness Formula Clubs, finishing its most recent project in Park Ridge, Illinois, two months early, the company said Monday.

The property is located at 826 W. Touhy Ave., just steps away from Park Ridge’s downtown area and the Metra station. At 67,000 square feet, the building was built atop a cast-in-place concrete podium over a street-level parking lot.

McShane has previously worked on various Fitness Formula Clubs throughout Chicago including in the West Loop, Gold Coast, Lakeview, Wrigleyville and South Loop, on top of its signature location at the former Chicago Mercantile Exchange building at Union Station.

The building’s exterior finishes enhance the contemporary design incorporating a stylish mix of masonry block, metal panels and aluminum curtains together with several terracotta and fiber cement rainscreens and glass curtainwalls.

The Park Ridge Formula Fitness Club has two stories and a mezzanine level providing space for a wide selection of fitness and social areas. Club members enjoy fully-outfitted general cardio and strength training spaces, group exercise rooms and studios for Pilates, heated yoga, spin and other specialty classes, in addition to an indoor basketball court, six-lane lap pool and three-story indoor climbing wall.

The fitness center also features well-appointed locker room facilities, a kids club center, retail sports shop, café and day spa. Situated on the elevated exterior deck, a lounge, bar area and elegant sundeck surround a luxurious outdoor recreational pool.

“Infill sites can present a unique set of scheduling, delivery and safety challenges. McShane’s right mix of expertise in recreational construction, coupled with our long-standing relationship and experience with FFC, resulted in the early delivery of this dynamic assignment,” remarked Raday.

McShane Construction completed all sitework for FFC Park Ridge including landscaping, sidewalks and surface parking for 260 vehicles. Antunovich Associates provided the architectural services.

Tags | 826 w. touhy ave, chicago mercantile exchange, fitness formula club, Gold Coast, Illinois, Lakeview, McShane Construction, Park Ridge, South Loop, Union Station, West Loop, Wrigleyville

