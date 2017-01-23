January 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

ProHealth Care will move its Brookfield, Wisconsin, clinic into a new building to built in The Corridor development.

The new building will sit along Discovery Drive, and will be built on the site of a Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Irgens is developing The Corridor, a mixed-use project on 66 acres between Bluemound Road and Interstate-94 in Brookfield.

The new ProHealth Medical Group clinic will occupy a two-story, 50,000-square-foot building. It will accommodate both primary care and specialty physicians in addition to an urgent-care center. The clinic will offer lab and X-ray services.

Tags | Brookfield, healthcare, Irgens, ProHealth, The Corridor, Wisconsin

