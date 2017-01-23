January 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Detroit-based Sachse Construction was recognized on the National 101 Best & Brightest Places to Work list for 2016. Sachse Construction president and chief operating officer Steve Berlage made the announcement.

“We are extremely proud,” said Sachse founder and chief executive officer Todd Sachse. “Recruiting and retaining top talent is a critical component to being recognized as one of the most trusted and respected construction partners in North America. We are obsessed with our team members, and we believe in investing in the well-being of our people through personalized training plans, sabbaticals, unlimited PTO and various rewards programs.”

In addition to earning the national accolade, Sachse was also named to CORP!’s Regional 101 Best & Brightest Places to Work, Crain’s Detroit Business Cool Places to Work and Detroit Free Press Top Places to Work.

The construction management firm was recognized by these three Detroit publications for their employment incentives, recruiting efforts, expanded service offerings across North America, and the completion of more than 180 projects delivering $245 million worth of contracts in just one year.

Tags | company news, construction, Detroit, Michigan, Sachse Construction, Steve Berlage, Todd Sachse

