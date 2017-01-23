January 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The National Multifamily Housing Council recently elected Diane Batayeh, president and chief operating officer of Detroit’s Village Green Property Management to join the executive committee of its board of directors.

The invitation-only group is NMHC’s highest level of board membership. It studies, promotes and represents the interests of the entire multifamily profession nationally, working closely with both government and related business organizations.

Batayeh has been with Village Green for 37 years and has experience in all aspects of the apartment industry, including property management, development, construction, asset management and financing. She currently oversees all of Village Green’s operating companies and leads the development and implementation of all business plans and strategic initiatives.

Tags | company news, Detroit, Diane Batayeh, Michigan, Multifamily, Village Green

