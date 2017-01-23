January 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE’s Chicago office assisted in the sale of a 44,118-square-foot industrial space, aiding Command Transportation, the firm said Monday.

The property, located at 7520 Long Ave. in Skokie, Illinois, was sold by Command Transportation. CBRE‘s David Saad, an executive vice president; Ryan Bain, a senior vice president; Zach Graham, a first vice president; and Tom Harmon, an associate, represented Command Transportation, while Colliers International‘s Chris Volkert, an executive vice president, represented the buyer.

The 1.84-acre site is about 1.5 miles away from the four-way interchange at I-94 and Touhy Avenue and offers a roof overlay, 5,782 square feet of office space and 51 parking spots.

Tags | 7520 long avenue, CBRE, Chicago, chris volkert, Colliers International, command transportation, david saad, Illinois, Ryan Bain, Skokie, tom harmon, Zach Graham

