The Dickman Company, Inc./CORFAC International helped close a lease between landlord 8100 West Florist Avenue, LLC and tenant Like Minds Brewing, LLC, a company that will be occupying 3,800 square feet of industrial/office space at W188 N11927 Maple Avenue in Germantown, Wisconsin.

TJ Huenerbein of the Dickman Company, Inc. represented the tenant, while Jim Young of The Barry Company represented the landlord.

Tags | CORFAC International, Dickman Company, Germantown, industrial, Jim Young, Milwaukee, The Barry Company, TJ Huenerbein, Wisconsin

