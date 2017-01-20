January 20, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Society of Industrial & Office Realtors (SIOR) Chicago chapter elected its new executive officers for 2017, the chapter said this week.

Geoff Kasselman, SIOR, and an executive managing director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, will serve as SIOR national president for the year. Jason West, SIOR and executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield, will take over the reigns of the Chicago chapter as SIOR Chicago chapter 2017 president.

Dan Smolensky, SIOR and principal and founder at Taurus Modal Group, will work as vice president of the organization. Tom Boyle, SIOR, is a principal at Transwestern, and will work as secretary for 2017. Dan Benassi, SIOR and a principal with Entre Commercial Realty, will serve as treasurer in the new year, while Adam Roth, SIOR and executive vice president at NAI Hiffman, will step into the SIOR Chicago Chapter past president position.

Tags | adam roth, Chicago, Cushman & Wakefield, Dan Benassi, dan smolensky, Entre Commercial Realty, Geoff Kasselman, Illinois, jason west, NAI Hiffman, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, SIOR, Society of Industrial & Office Realtors, Taurus Modal Group, tom boyle, Transwestern

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com