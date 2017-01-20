January 20, 2017 | Dan Rafter | Print Article | Email this Article

The biggest names in commercial real estate descended on Chicago’s River North neighborhood Wednesday for REJournals‘ 15th annual Commercial Real Estate Forecast Conference.

Attendees listed to top real estate pros discussed everything from the future of commercial real estate under a new presidential administration, the need to bring new industrial projects to more neighborhoods, the booming multifamily market in downtown Chicago and its surrounding communities, and the chances that the local CRE market will ease into a slowdown in the next year.

More than 750 people packed the meeting rooms and hallways of the Hyatt Regency Chicago for this major event.

Tags | 15th annual commercial real estate forecast conference, Chicago, Commercial Real Estate, Hyatt Regency Chicago, Illinois, REJournals, River North

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com