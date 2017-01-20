REjournals’ 15th annual Commercial Real Estate Forecast Conference brought top industry perspectives, names to Chicago

January 20, 2017  |  Dan Rafter  |  Print Article  |  Email this Article

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmailFacebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

REJournals 15th annual Commercial Real Estate Forecast Conference brought in a wave of commercial real estate professionals from across the Midwest.

The biggest names in commercial real estate descended on Chicago’s River North neighborhood Wednesday for REJournals‘ 15th annual Commercial Real Estate Forecast Conference.

Attendees listed to top real estate pros discussed everything from the future of commercial real estate under a new presidential administration, the need to bring new industrial projects to more neighborhoods, the booming multifamily market in downtown Chicago and its surrounding communities, and the chances that the local CRE market will ease into a slowdown in the next year.

More than 750 people packed the meeting rooms and hallways of the Hyatt Regency Chicago for this major event.

Icons in Commercial Real Estate panel: Jack Bucksbaum, Bucksbaum Retail Properties; Steve Stratton, JLL; Gail Lissner, Appraisal Research Counselors; Breck Hanson, Associated Bank; Tom Corfman, moderator and Jim McShane, The Mcshane Companies

Transforming Real Estate panel: Michael Drew, Structured Development; Marc Blum, Next Realty; Caroline Linton, emcee, Wipfli; Melissa Harris, moderator, MHarris; Rand Diamond, GlenStar Properties; Brian Bernardoni, Chicago Association of REALTORS and Anthony Rossi, M&R Development

 

State of the Market panel: John Morris, Cushman & Wakefield; Stephen Rachman, Marcus & Millichap; Bill Rolander, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, David Burden, Colliers International, Drew Nieman, CBRE and Danny Nikitas, moderator, Avison Young

 

 

Tags | , , , , , ,

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com

Leave a Reply

UA-5963631-1