Mortenson Construction has hired Todd Schilling as a general manager in its Minneapolis office. In this new position, Schilling’s responsibilities will initially include research and development of emerging markets for Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas.

Prior to joining Mortenson, Schilling was vice president at J.E. Dunn Construction for four years where he opened the company’s North Dakota offices in Williston and Dickinson. In addition, Schilling spent 18 years at Knutson Construction where he served as vice president and general manager of the Minneapolis office, spearheading a variety of projects in the Twin Cities market. Prior to completing his construction management degree, Schilling spent 13 years at Sheehy Construction, starting as a laborer and working his way up to superintendent.

In addition, Schilling is actively involved in charitable and nonprofit organizations. He co-founded Changing Gaits, a Minnesota nonprofit organization that specializes in equine-assisted therapy services, where he continues to serve as an honorary board member. He also sits on the building advisory council for Crescent Cove, a residential hospice that offers care and support to children and young adults with a shortened life-expectancy.

Tags | company news, construction, Iowa, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Mortenson Construction, North Dakota, South Dakota, Todd Schilling

