January 20, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Millennium Properties R/E tapped Daniel Hyman as its newest chairman and chief executive officer and Susan Silver as its newest president, the company said Friday.

Hyman, Millennium Properties’ founder, has more than 30 years of experience as a broker and advisor, and has been working on the company for 20 years. Since the boutique property management and brokerage company was founded in 1996, it has gone on to complete more than $4.3 billion in sales and currently manages about 2.5 million square feet of space throughout the Chicagoland market.

Silver is being brought up from her position of executive vice president, after having worked closely with Hyman over the last 20 years. As a broker for 22 years, Silver has sold more than 750 properties in the Chicagoland area, totaling more than $1 billion.

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com